

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Close to 300 staff members at an autism treatment facility in the Greater Toronto Area were handed layoff notices this week in the wake of provincial changes to autism funding.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, employees at the Erinoakkids Centre for Treatment and Development, which has multiple locations in the GTA, said they were told that a lack of funding has forced the facility to eliminate 291 positions over the next three months.

Positions impacted by the layoffs include frontline therapists, supervisors, and applied behavior analysts at locations in Mississauga, Brampton and Oakville.

Employees were told that the company planned to re-hire 178 people on contracts but 113 full-time jobs would be cut.

In a statement released on Monday, ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development said the company has been “significantly impacted” by the Ford government’s changes to the way it funds autism services.

“Agencies like ErinoakKids are no longer funded to administer and deliver these services through the public sector, as we have done since inception of the original program in 2000, for successive governments,” the statement read.

“Instead, families of children with autism are being provided with a Childhood Budget, which they can spend with any provider of their choice.”

They added that the decision to make “significant staffing reductions” was “very difficult.”

“We would like to thank all of our dedicated staff for the excellent care that they have provided to children during our time as a transfer payment agency for the delivery of autism services,” the statement read.

The company went on to say that the facility “remains committed to helping children and youth with disabilities and special needs.”

“We would also like to assure families that we are retaining a sufficient number of highly qualified staff to continue to meet the needs of both families who are currently receiving service from us and those who would like to purchase services from us as they receive their Childhood Budgets,” the statement concluded.

- With files from CTV News Toronto's Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello