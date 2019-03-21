

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A TTC bus crashed into two Scarborough homes early Thursday morning, causing extensive damage to both buildings.

It happened on Oasis Boulevard in the McNicoll and Morningside avenues areas at around 1:40 a.m.

Surveillance footage obtained by CP24 shows the bus travelling along Oasis Boulevard when it fails to negotiate a curve in the roadway, jumps a curb and plows through a fence before continuing through the front yard of one of the homes.

The front balcony on one of the homes collapsed as a result of the collision.

Several vehicles parked outside the homes were also damaged as a result.

Police say that the driver of the TTC bus was taken to hospital as a precaution following the collision.

The residents, meanwhile, were kept out of their homes overnight while crews towed away the bus and begun to assess the damage.

“I don’t think they are going to be allowed to return to their house tonight because it is not safe,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene. “It will not be safe to go back into the house until the engineer goes into the house and makes a determination.”

‘Like a bomb exploding’

The owner of one of the homes struck by the bus told CP24 that he was sleeping when he was awoken by a loud crashing noise that he described as being “like a bomb exploding.”

He said that he rushed downstairs to see all three of his cars damaged and the TTC bus through the front of his neighbour’s home.

“We came out and my wife started screaming and my kids started screaming and then we called 911,” he said.

Police have said that they plan to conduct a full mechanical inspection of the bus as part of their investigation.

The TTC has said that it is also conducting its own internal investigation and is cooperating fully with police.