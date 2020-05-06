List of businesses now given green light to reopen in Ontario
A woman pushes a cart of flowers as she sets up a neighbourhood garden centre in Toronto on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 2:22PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 6, 2020 3:09PM EDT
As the province continues its fight against COVID-19, more businesses are being given the green light to reopen, while adhering to specific public health measures.
The move comes as the province’s recoveries from the novel coronavirus continue to outweigh confirmed active cases. As well, Ontario’s top health officials have said in recent days that community spread transmission of the virus appears to be on the decline, a trend that has been described as “encouraging.”
Here is the list of the businesses that can reopen in Ontario as the province loosens restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
May 11
- Retail stores with a street entrance can open for curbside pick-up
- Below-grade, multi-unit residential construction projects like apartments and condominiums
May 9
- Hardware stores and safety supply stores
May 8
- Garden centres and nurseries
May 4
- Lawn care and landscaping
- Essential construction projects, including: Shipping and logistics, broadband, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure, any other project that supports the improved delivery of goods and services, municipal projects, colleges and universities, child care centres, schools and site preparation, excavation, and servicing for institutional, commercial, industrial and residential development
- Automatic and self-serve car washes
- Auto dealerships, open by appointment only
- Golf courses are allowed to prepare for their upcoming season but must remain closed to the public
- Marinas can begin preparing for the recreational season by servicing boats and other watercraft. Boats can be placed in the water, but must be secured to a dock at all times until public access is allowed.