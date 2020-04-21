

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Loblaws says that it will begin providing “priority access” to healthcare workers as it continues to limit the capacity in its stores in an effort to ensure physical distancing.

CEO Galen Weston announced the new policy in a news release issued late Monday. .

He said that effective immediately healthcare workers will just have to show their work ID’s to be waved through the line at all supermarket and drug store locations. He said that unlike the dedicated seniors hours at some stores, the policy will be in effect all day.

“We owe it to all Canadians to make things better, not harder. But that is especially true of our healthcare workers who are under incredible strain. They spend long and stressful shifts supporting directly impacted individuals, and often don’t know when exactly they will be working from week to week. This uncertainty makes shopping for their own essentials very hard,” he said in the release. “If you’re a healthcare worker, we hope this helps. For everyone else, please join us in recognizing these remarkable individuals by being patient while we get them into the store as quickly as we can.”

Weston said that the new policy was put into place after receiving feedback from the public, though other retailers have taken similar steps.

Longos also announced a similar policy last week that took effect on April 16. Costco is also providing priority access to healthcare workers and first responders during the pandemic.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday, Mayor John Tory applauded the retailers for the policy and expressed hope that more would follow.

“I hope it does spread within the grocery stores. I think is a fair thing to have those people who are working so hard right now and doing such great work move to the front of the line,” he said.