Customers at Longo’s locations across the Greater Toronto Area will now be required to wear masks or face coverings while shopping in the stores.

In a news release, Anthony Longo, the president and CEO of the grocery chain, said the decision was made to “help protect our community.”

“As a family business, our number one priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests,” the release read.

“Our team members and suppliers wear a face covering, and now our guests are required to do the same. Please bring a mask or face covering that covers your mouth and nose with you when you shop.”

Children under the age of two are exempt from the new rule.

“Masks are also available for purchase in-store. Should you require assistance please speak with a team member at the entrance,” the statement said.

“Thank you for your support and patience as we work together to keep everyone safe.”

Multiple Longo’s store around the GTA have reported COVID-19 infections in staff members, including its Weston Road location in Vaughan, where several employees tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak prompted the store to close down on two separate occasions.