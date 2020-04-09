In the midst of a global pandemic, more than 150 people in Ontario have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The rapid spread of the virus has forced the provincial government to ban all gatherings of more than five people, leaving large funerals out of the question and little opportunity for families to say goodbye.

CTV News and CP24 have spoken and will continue to speak with loved ones during this difficult time.

Here are just some stories about those they have lost.

Keith Saunders, 48

Saunders, who worked at a grocery store in Oshawa, Ont., is remembered by his wife.

His wife, Katy Saunders, described her husband as a “sweet, gentle giant,” who “wore his heart on his sleeve.”

“I lost my soulmate and angel. But, he’s now a real angel watching down on me. You fought till your last breath. We will be together again soon.”

John Tsai, 41

Tsai was well-known in the music and hospitality industries in Waterloo Region.

He is remembered as a leader and caring soul by his community.

“John was one of the most dedicated and hard-working people I ever know,” his friend and colleague Chad Yurkin said. “He cared more about others than himself.”

Steven Tsai said he was very sad that he did not get to hug his brother one last time.

“Tell him how much I loved him, and that I would cherish our time together and to say a final goodbye,” he said.

Mubarak Popat, 77

Popat became infected with the virus after travelling to the United Kingdom. He died more than two weeks later in hospital.

He is remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, who both work at the Toronto hospital where he was admitted.

“We could not make physical contact with him, we couldn’t sit in the room,” his son-in-law said. “We wore masks and gowns. We didn’t look like the family members he normally sees and recognizes.”

His daughter said the experience felt “devastatingly isolating,” adding that she was heartbroken that her father had to spend his final moments of his life alone.

“It was unimaginably hard and unimaginable traumatizing.”

Bernice Fiala, 80

Fiala was admitted to Chatham Kent Health Alliance where she later died of the novel coronavirus.

She is remembered by her daughter, Joanne King, who is a nurse at the health-care facility.

Joanne said the hospital told their family only one person could be by Bernice’s side when death was “imminent.”

“I hugged her. I kissed her,” she said. “I said I was there for her. I said we were all there for her. I just stayed by her side, held her hand, rubbed her hair. Made sure her music was playing, and then set up everybody so they could be there with her.”

Other family members joined Joanne virtually for Bernice’s final moments.

“The four of us were able to be with mom in her last seconds. It was peaceful. There was just a sigh and then she was gone.”

Art Paleczny, 91

Paleczny was once the mayor of Waterloo and was most recently living at a senior’s home in Kitchener.

His 91st birthday was approaching when his family was told they could not be there to celebrate with him due to visitor restrictions at the facility.

“We got the call saying that he had an elevated temperature and they were quite concerned about him,” his daughter Julie Paleczny said.

Julie said she and her siblings then had the chance to celebrate their father’s birthday over video chat.

“We had a chance to tell him we love him, we didn’t want to say goodbye because there’s always hope in your mind when it’s your father, that maybe he could make his way through it,” she said.

Paleczny died the next day, just two days after he first began exhibiting serious symptoms of the virus.

Outbreak at long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Pinecrest Nursing Home on March 18.

Twenty-eight residents of the 65-bed facility have died, as well as the wife of one of the residents who did not live at the long-term care home.

“I’ve never seen anything this bad in my 30 years of providing long-term care,” a doctor at the facility, Stephen Oldridge, said. “I’m certainly not used to having so many deaths over a single weekend.”

“I was in tears at times.”

Heather Budway, 56

Budway was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and was living at the facility.

Her family was told she was suffering from a fever and that her health had taken a turn for the worse two days later. They were told to come down to the long-term care home, where they could be guided to a window to say their goodbyes, but they never got that chance.

“We had stood outside the window for maybe an hour looking at our mom, and trying to be with her,” her daughter Brittany Perry said.

“They opened the curtain and they told us that she had actually passed away. I don’t know how long she was there, passed on her bed.”

Perry said hearing that her mother had died through a window left her “completely heartbroken.”

Michael St. Thomas, 72

Thomas was living at the long-term care home with an underlying respiratory problem when he contracted the virus.

He has been described by his cousin, Patricia Lynn St. Thomas, as “a big guy” who was “just full of heart.” He was an avid volunteer at a local legion.

“He loved his community and family,” she said, adding that he was “an all-around great guy.”

Ted, 91, and Jean Pollock 82

Jean and Ted Pollock we’re married for nearly 30 years and they died within a week of each other.

Ted was 91 and lived at the facility. Jean went there every day to see her husband. She fell ill first and died.

Ted didn’t have much time to mourn the passing of his wife. Seven days after Jean died, so did Ted.

Jean is being remembered by loved ones as a passionate volunteer at the facility.

Ted is remembered as a retired insurance salesman who loved to fish and hunt.

------------

CONTACT US: If you’ve lost someone to COVID-19, you can share their story with us here.

------------

With files from Avery Haines, Sean Davidson, Nicole Lampa, Chase Banger, Rosie Del Campo, Katherine DeClerq and Mike Walker