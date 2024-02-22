Canadian low-cost airline Lynx Air has announced that it will wind down operations next week, citing compounding financial pressures associated with inflation, fuel costs, exchange rates, cost of capital, regulatory costs and competitive tension in the market as reasons behind its decision.

“Offering low fares to inspire Canadians to fly more and to spend more enjoying time with loved ones in beloved destinations was a great privilege. Thank you for supporting us in our journey, we are as disappointed as you are,” Lynx said in a statement.

“We know this is a shock to many and our goal is to make the wind down of our operations as seamless as possible.”

Lynx Air operates nine Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to 18 destinations – 11 in Canada, six in the United States and one in Mexico.

If you have booked a flight with Lynx Air, here’s what you need to know.

Flights booked this weekend up to Sunday

According to Lynx, it will continue to operate most of its flights through the weekend.

“Our passengers are our priority, and to ensure we bring as many of our travellers home as possible,” the airline said, noting that if a flight is cancelled, travellers will be notified via e-mail.

Flights booked on or after Feb. 26

The airline advises travellers to contact their credit card company to get a refund. It noted that the contact centre will not be available to assist with refunds.

For travellers partway through their journey and need to get home

Lynx Air says if the flight is scheduled after Feb. 26, travellers will receive a flight cancellation notification, reiterating that they could get a refund through their credit card company.

“If you would like to move to a flight this weekend, reach out to our contact centre and they will do their best to assist you,” the airline said.

For those with travel or flight voucher

Lynx says travel vouchers and flight vouchers will no longer be accepted once operations cease.