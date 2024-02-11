Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl with 25-22 OT win over 49ers
Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2024 11:04PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 11, 2024 11:04PM EST
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Mahomes threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with three seconds left in overtime, and the Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday in the second overtime game in Super Bowl history, becoming the first repeat champs in 19 years and ninth overall.
With pop star Taylor Swift watching boyfriend Kelce from a suite, the Chiefs captured their third Super Bowl title in five years and firmly established themselves as a dynasty.