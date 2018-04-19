Male driver dead after striking parked TPS vehicle, medical episode suspected
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 5:18PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 19, 2018 5:41PM EDT
A male driver is dead after crossing a median and striking a parked Toronto police vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard and Colborne Lodge Drive, officers say.
Const. Clint Stibbe said a commercial inspection vehicle was parked in the area when the driver of a Honda Civic lost control and struck the police vehicle head-on.
The driver of the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We are investigating the possibility that a medical episode preceded the collision,” Stibbe said.
A passenger in the Civic was not injured. Occupants of the police vehicle were not injured.
Roads in the area remain closed for an investigation.