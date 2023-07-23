A male has died following a shooting early Sunday morning in east Toronto’s Greektown area.

According to Toronto police, gunshots were heard around 3:30 a.m. just south of Danforth Avenue at Carlaw Avenue.

This shooting comes just hours after dozens of people gathered down the street at Withrow Park for a memorial marking the fifth anniversary of the Danforth shooting. Reese Fallon, 18, and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed in the June 22, 2018 incident, while 13 others were injured.

At the scene, officers found a male victim at the scene with gunshots wounds. Police said that he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died there a short time later.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Roads in the area were closed as police investigated. A small portion of Carlaw Avenue, south of Danforth, still remains off limits at this time.

More to come. This is a developing story.