Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Wednesday, August 18, 2021 11:30PM EDT
A male pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday night.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road just before 11 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and located the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries, police say.
He was rushed to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.