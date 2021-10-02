Toronto police arrested a suspect Saturday afternoon after one person on board a TTC bus in North York was stabbed.

Emergency crews were called to a stabbing in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim, believed to be in his teens, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics say he was transported to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene took one man into custody, police say. It is not known what led to the stabbing.