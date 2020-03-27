

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male victim is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough late on Thursday night.

Toronto police say they were called to Warden Avenue and Cataraqui Crescent sometime after 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report that someone was shot.

An earlier report from the same area advised a caller heard gunshots nearby.

They arrived to find a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

No suspect information was made available.