A male was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after being stabbed in Oshawa.

The incident happened on Bruce Street, near Simcoe Street South and King Street East.

Durham Regional Police Service said that they were called to that area at about 4:40 p.m. for report of a stabbing.

There, officers found a male with a stab wound.

Police said that the victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious condition.

“At this time, this appears to be a targeted incident and not random. The suspect remains outstanding,” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss, of DRPS, told CTV News Toronto.

Currently, Bruce Street in Oshawa is closed between Simcoe and Albert streets as police investigate. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.