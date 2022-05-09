A male was rushed to hospital via emergency run after being stabbed multiple times on a York Region Transit bus on Monday afternoon.

Two suspects were waiting at a bus shelter near Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard in Thornhill at around 1:15 p.m. when the vehicle pulled up.

The suspects boarded the bus and immediately attacked the victim, police said.

They then fled the scene on foot.

At one point police did set up a perimeter to search for the suspects but ultimately called off the search.

The male victim remains in hospital where he is listed in serious condition, according to police.

On Monday afternoon the bus remained on scene as forensics officers searched for evidence inside. Blood was also visible on the ground near the middle set of doors.