

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male taken into custody in connection with an investigation surrounding a suspicious package found in Greektown on Friday evening has been released.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth and Logan avenues at around 5 p.m.

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear team was called in to investigate the matter.

The package in question was found in a garbage chute near the memorial at Alexander the Great Parkette for the victims of the mass shooting on the Danforth last month.

After the male was released from custody, investigators said the item in question was “some type of metal object.”

No charges have been laid.

Roads were blocked off in the area as police bomb squad officers investigated.