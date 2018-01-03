

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 24-year-old Pickering man is facing charges after a convenience store was robbed in Pickering on Tuesday night.

Durham Regional Police say that at about 9:20 p.m., police were called to the Pickering Food Fair on Kingston Road east of Liverpool Road.

Investigators say a man entered the store, approached a clerk and allegedly demanded cash.

He allegedly threatened the clerk with physical harm and took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Police say they dispatched their helicopter, Air1, and a canine unit to pursue him and he was arrested a short time afterwards.

The clerk was not injured in the encounter.

A suspect identified as Omar McGregor was charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and failure to comply with recognizance.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.