A 24-year-old man has been charged following a shooting and carjacking in the Stoney Creek area on Wednesday.

Hamilton police said they were called to the area of Centennial Parkway and QEW Niagara at around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the suspect fled the area on foot to 524 Centennial Parkway North, where he allegedly demanded that a male transport truck driver hand over his vehicle.

The suspect, police say, stole the vehicle and left the area.

Upon further investigation, police said they learned that the suspect had abandoned the vehicle and fled to a home in the area of Royce Avenue.

Following negotiation, the suspect was arrested.

Police said the 24-year-old accused, who had not yet been publicly identified by investigators, is facing various firearm-related offences. Further updates will be released once they are available, police said.

“It is important to note that the male responsible for this violent incident is being held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021 and as such, cannot be identified at this time,” Hamilton police said in a news release. “Police believe that this was a targeted incident.”