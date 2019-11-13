

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just before 11 a.m. for reports of a collision.

It is alleged that a 60-year-old man, who driving a Mack Cement Truck east on Lawrence Avenue West, was turning to go south on Keele Street when he struck the victim.

Police said the man was crossing Keele Street from the west side to the east side in a marked crosswalk.

He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

About 20 minutes later, police were called to another collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

Police said a 69-year-old woman, who was driving a motor vehicle, exited a privated driveway and entered the eastbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue West.

At that moment, a 42-year-old man, who was driving a pick-up truck and travelling east on Lawrence Avenue West, collided with the woman, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have observed what happened in both incidents to contact them or Crime Stoppers.