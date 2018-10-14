Man, 25, injured in Brampton shooting
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 6:14PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 14, 2018 10:52PM EDT
A 25-year-old man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton.
Several people in the area of Baylor Drive and Bramtrail Gate called 911 to report hearing the sound of gunshots at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
Peel Regional Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound.
No other injuries have been reported.
Police said they are looking for two suspects, but no detailed descriptions were available.
Police are also looking for a suspect vehicle – a silver Acura with the licence plate CBXY 409.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.