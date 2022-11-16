

The Canadian Press





A 30-year-old man is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, after a stabbing that left one woman dead and two others injured.

Waterloo Region police say officers responded after 10 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a stabbing in a home in Kitchener, Ont.

Police say they found three people with injuries.

They say a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 51-year old woman and a seven-year-old girl were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Kitchener man and charged him with first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.