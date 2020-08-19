A 31-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fire at a Scarborough apartment tower that left a 58-year-old man dead this spring.

Jomo Hendricks was found dead inside a burning apartment unit on the second floor at 31 Gilder Drive in Scarborough on May 16.

Once the fire inside the unit was extinguished, emergency crews found signs of trauma on Hendricks' body.

On Tuesday police arrested a suspect they identified as Rueben Tabnor of Toronto.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Tabnor was expected to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Wednesday morning.