

Chris Herhalt and Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel Regional police are looking for a 31-year-old man who allegedly shot and seriously injured a woman, stole a police cruiser and then stole a second vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional police Const. Sarah Patten says officers were first called to Apple Blossom Circle, near White Clover Way and Mavis Road, for a report of an altercation between a male and female at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday.

Patten said the adult male suspect fired shots at a female, striking her at least once.

She was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police caught up with the suspect in Sandford Farm Park, near the home where the call originated.

Patten said the suspect engaged in a physical altercation with an officer.

“The male then got into a police cruiser and attempted to flee – officers attempted to subdue him but they were unsuccessful,” Patten said.

She added that the officer fired shots at the suspect as he sped off in the cruiser.

As a result, the province’s Special Investigations Unit has been notified and is investigating the incident.

"While the man has not yet been located, evidence in the cruiser indicates the man may have sustained an injury," said the SIU in a statement.

The SIU said they have assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the incident.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Kevin, told CP24 that he saw an officer confront the suspect on Stargazer Drive.

“The next thing you know they were wrestling,” he said.

The officer then drew a conducted energy weapon after telling the suspect to stop several times.

“But the guy did not stay down, he got into the cruiser and drove off.”

Kevin said he saw the officer fire several rounds at the cruiser, appearing to aim for the tires.

Chopper 24 spotted an empty Peel Regional Police cruiser on Idlewilde Crescent, approximately six kilometres away from where it was taken, with blood seen on its door and a Taser lying on the road nearby.

Patten said the suspect ditched the cruiser on Idlewilde and took a second vehicle.

Police initially reported the second vehicle was later located in Toronto, however, they later clarified that it was a cellphone that was found.

It was found in the area of Highway 401 and Martin Grove, said police. Investigators have not said who owns the phone.

She did not have a physical description of the suspect, but said officers are fanning out across the GTA to look for him.

“I am sure our officers know exactly what they are looking for as they have been dealing with him directly.”

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Cleghorn of no fixed address. He is described as black, medium complexion , 6'2" and 180 pounds.

Police said Cleghorn may attempt to seek medical treatment. He should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The vehicle has been described as a 2013 white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with license plate AYVL 950.

Anyone with any information about this incident or on the location of Michael Cleghorn is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.