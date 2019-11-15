

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man is facing charges after the cenotaph at Old City Hall was vandalized with a reference to the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ earlier this week.

Sometime overnight from Monday to Tuesday, a suspect spray-painted “Ye Broke Faith With Us.”

The words appear to reference the line, "If ye break faith with us who die," from John McCrae's poem 'In Flanders Fields.'

The spray paint was quickly washed off and the act was roundly panned by politicians and others in the community.

On Friday, police said they arrested a suspect they identified as Thomas Christian Zaugg of Toronto.

He was charged with one count of mischief under $5,000 and one count of mischief — interfere with property.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Friday morning.