

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 36-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing just before midnight Friday.

Peel police were called to a residence near Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard in Brampton where a 37-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There is currently no information on if the suspect and victim are connected.