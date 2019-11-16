Man, 36, charged after stabbing in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 11:23AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 16, 2019 5:41PM EST
A 36-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing just before midnight Friday.
Peel police were called to a residence near Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard in Brampton where a 37-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
There is currently no information on if the suspect and victim are connected.