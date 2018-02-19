

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 37-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that took place in Brampton on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. in the area of Vanderpool Crescent and Almond Street.

Peel Regional Police said the male victim was taken to a trauma centre following the shooting to be treated for his injuries.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, Const. Irena Yashnyk said officers believe there is no concern for public safety connected to this incident.

“We believe at this time that it was an isolated incident and it did happen in the street and we’re in the process of collecting evidence to determine what had occurred,” she said.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday another shooting took place about 15 kilometres away from this shooting. Police said there is no evidence that connects the two incidents at this point.

“There is nothing to indicate that the two shootings are related but it is very early in the investigation,” Yashnyk said.