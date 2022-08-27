A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in North York’s Willowdale area that left two women dead on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue, which is between Finch and Sheppard avenues.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was involved in an altercation with a 44-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman.

Officers arrived to locate the two female victims with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving measures, the women were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was arrested before being taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect and the victims are known to each other, police said.

On Saturday, they announced that the man had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

“At this time, no further information related to the identities of the suspect or victims will be released. Further investigation and proper notification of next of kin is required,” police said in a news release.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours. Officers remained at the scene until Saturday afternoon to gather evidence and speak to witnesses.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).