

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police homicide detectives have charged a 36-year-old suspect in the beating death of a 65-year-old man in north Scarborough last month.

Officers say that early in the morning on Sunday, March 29, they were called to a home in the Markham Road and Progress Avenue area for an assault.

They say 65-year-old Farook Alibhai was assaulted and suffered a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Seven days later, Alibhai died of his injuries in hospital.

As a result, police arrested a suspect they identified as Nathaniel Ottley of Toronto.

He faces one count of manslaughter.

Ottley appeared in court via video link on Wednesday at 2201 Finch Avenue West courts.

Investigators say they are still seeking witnesses, security camera footage and dashboard camera video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.