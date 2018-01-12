

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An 87-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Pacific Mall on Thursday afternoon.

The collision took place at the mall, which is located in the area of Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road, at around 3 p.m.

Investigators said the Markham man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision was being driven by a 21-year-old man from Toronto and had a 21-year-old female passenger inside. Both of them did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

No charges have been laid.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).