A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and sexual assault of multiple women in Toronto's east end, police say.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 21 in the area of Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes Road.

A woman who was riding her bike in the area was assaulted by an unknown man, police say.

About a month later, on Oct. 29, police say a woman was sexually assaulted by a man while walking through the same park.

The most recent incident, according to investigators, occurred near Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East on Jan. 7, when two women were sexually assaulted by a man in the area.

Investigators now allege that the same suspect is responsible for all of three of the incidents.

The accused, identified by police as 24-year-old Abdulraheem Bin Fottais, was arrested on Wednesday.

He faces three counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.