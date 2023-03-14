Peel police are seeking an arrest warrant after a 50-year-old man allegedly set off fireworks at three police stations across the Greater Toronto Area.

The incidents took place just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release issued by Peel Regional Police (PRP). The suspect, identified as Darbara Mann, allegedly visited three Peel police divisions, two in Mississauga and one in Brampton.

Investigators allege Mann projected fireworks at the buildings and police vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The stations are located in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas Street in Mississauga, and Hurontario Street and County Court Boulevard in Brampton.

Officers say Mann is wanted for three counts of mischief and one count of flight from police in connection with these incidents. Investigators urged Mann in the release to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.

PRP believe Mann is driving a 2017 black Ford Explorer with a push bar on the front and a Saskatchewan license plate, 612 MVS.

“While no one was hurt in these incidents, the potential for harm in such acts is unacceptable,” Const. Sarah Patten said in a video shared on Twitter.

“The safety of the public and Peel Regional Police employees attending our facilities is of our highest priority.”

Anyone with information – of the incidents or of Mann’s whereabouts – is asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).