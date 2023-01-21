Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly exposed himself to two girls at a park in The Beaches on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to Glen Stewart Park at around 5:15 p.m. for an indecent exposure call.

They learned that two girls were at the park when they were approached by a man who allegedly committed an indecent act.

As a result of an investigation, police executed a search warrant on Friday and arrested a suspect identified as 41-year-old John Paul Vosu.

He has been charged with two counts of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age and failing to comply with a release order.

Police released images of Vosu on Saturday as they are concerned that there may be more victims.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.