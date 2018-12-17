

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is facing charges after bomb threats were made against Pearson International Airport over the weekend.

Peel Regional Police said several calls were made to the main phone line at Pearson on the evening of Saturday, December, 15.

The calls were made between 5:45 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. and advised that bombs had been placed around the property.

No actual threats were detected.

Police announced Monday that a 38-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday.

Joshua Kimble of Lindsay, Ont. has been charged with conveying a false message and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance for a bail hearing on Monday.