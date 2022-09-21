A shooting in Scarborough has left one man critically injured and prompted police to put nearby schools under hold and secure.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to a building in the area of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East at around 3:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a man without vital signs. CPR was performed on the victim before he was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, police say. No suspect description has been released.

Police say two schools in the area, Glen Ravine Junior Public School and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Academy, have been placed on hold and secure as a precautionary measure as they investigate the shooting.