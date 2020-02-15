

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been critically injured after being stabbed during an apparent robbery in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Police said the stabbing happened in the lobby of an apartment building in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, the man was located with serious stab wounds.

He has been taken to a trauma centre in life threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police are looking for a suspect described as brown male in his 40s, stands six-foot tall, with medium build. He was wearing dark clothing, a blazer/jacket, dark shoes and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.