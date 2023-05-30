A man was critically injured in an incident in Midtown Toronto.

Toronto police said in a tweet that they were called to the Rosedale area, near Roxborough and Yonge streets, shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday after aman fell from a bridge onto the TTC tracks.

Initially, police identified the victim as a construction worker, but confirmed a short time later that that was not the case.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Public transit users were advised to expect delays and urged to consider alternate routes.

Toronto police said that Ontario's Ministry of Labour is not being notified. They also said that the investigation is not a criminal one.