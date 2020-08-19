

A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot in Toronto's Rustic neighbourhood early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Falstaff and Springview avenues, east of Jane Street and just south of Highway 401, after 12:30 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots fired and people screaming.

They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

Insp. Stacey Davis told reporters multiple calibres of shell casings were located, meaning more than one gun was used.

She said they are looking for multiple shooters, at least one of whom fled the scene in a black sedan.