A man is dead after a daylight stabbing outside a harm reduction facility in downtown Toronto.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Victoria and Dundas streets, which is just east of Yonge-Dundas Square.

Toronto police Det. Aaron Akeson said two men were involved in an altercation outside an entrance to the Works at 277 Victoria Street, resulting in one of them being stabbed.

The facility provides a variety of services to reduce drug-related harm for people, including supervised injection.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but succumbed to their injuries a short time later. His identity is not being released as police say they have not yet notified the next-of-kin.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

Akeson said the suspect ran off in an unknown direction. He is described as in his late 20s to early 30s, five-foot-ten with a light brown complexion.

"I don't know if it was random," he said. "We're at the very early stages of the investigation. At this point, I can't comment on motive."

When asked if the suspect and victim knew each other, Akeson says it is unknown at this time. He noted the two were never inside the facility.

Investigators are appealing for information as they try to piece together what exactly happened.

"We've spoken to several witnesses. We've had a lot of cooperation that way. And we have obtained video footage in the area," Akeson said. "We're going through that information."

He said the suspect was seen "lingering" in the area before the incident and may have had interactions with other people.

"This is a very busy area of the city. And I would expect that there were a lot of people in the area at that time that may have had their cell phones recording -- even if it was for some other reason than this altercation -- that may have captured information that would assist us in our investigation. So, I'm here today to appeal to anyone that was in the area that may have video to assist us, or photographs, to please come forward and share those with us," Akeson said.