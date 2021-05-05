Man dead after industrial accident downtown
A man is dead after he was severely injured in an industrial accident downtown on Wednesday afternoon, according to Toronto Police.
Shortly after 2:40 p.m., police received a call about an industrial accident on Power Street, near Adelaide Street East.
A concrete bucket reportedly fell on a worker at a construction site, police said.
The worker was transported to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries, and has since been pronounced.
His identity has not been released.
The cause of the incident is unknown.