Man dead after two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 8:52PM EDT
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough Thursday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on the westbound express lanes of the highway near Markham Road around 6:45 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
That stretch of the highway is closed while police investigate the incident.