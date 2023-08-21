An elderly man is dead following a single-vehicle collision north of Oshawa on Sunday morning.

A release issued by Durham police Monday said the service responded to a report of a collision on Marsh Hill Road, north of Scugog Road, in the town of Port Perry, Ont., at approximately 11:55 a.m.

A single motor vehicle, pulling an open trailer, went into a ditch, according to investigators. The 83-year-old male driver died at the scene.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Durham police’s Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5217. Information can also be provided anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.