A man is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Kingston Roads just after 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Speaking to reporters, Insp. Jim Gotell said three victims who had been shot were located inside a restaurant in the area.

Police said a male victim who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gotell said it is too early to determine if the shooting was targeted.

Two people were seen fleeing the area, Gotell said. No suspect description has been released.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have information to contact them.

