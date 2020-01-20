Man dies after being hit by truck in Mississauga
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 3:40PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 20, 2020 10:01PM EST
A 65-year-old man who was struck by a truck in Mississauga Monday afternoon has died of his injuries in hospital.
The man was struck at Shawson Drive and Dixie Road shortly after 2 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
A short time later police confirmed that he died of his injuries in hospital.
The northbound lanes of Dixie Road were shut down as police investigated the deadly incident.