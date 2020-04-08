A man has died in hospital after a shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair on Wednesday night.

Toronto police were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive for reports of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was located with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

A dark sedan was seen fleeing the scene, police said, but it is not clear if it was connected to the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.