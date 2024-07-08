A Cobourg man is facing multiple charges after police say that he directed his dog to attack a woman.

The incident happened at a residence near Densmore Road and Division Street in the early morning hours of Jul 7.

Police say that a man and a woman were involved in some sort of altercation and that the man assaulted the woman.

The victim then left the residence and was bitten by the man’s dog after he directed it to attack, police say.

“The woman was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries,” a news release issued on Monday notes. “The dog was seized pursuant to the Dog Owners Liability Act.”

The suspect is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He has since been released from police custody on a promise to appear.