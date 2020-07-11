Police are investigating after a man drowned at Sibbald Point Provincial Park in Georgina on Friday evening.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the park at around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a man who had gone missing in the water.

According to investigators, the man went into the water to retrieve a paddle but did not resurface.

York Regional Police's marine unit and Ontario Provincial Police conducted a search and the man's body was later found at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, is believed to be a man in his mid-to-late 40s.