Man drowns after attempting to retrieve paddle in water at Sibbald Point Provincial Park
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 7:37AM EDT
Police are investigating after a man drowned at Sibbald Point Provincial Park in Georgina on Friday evening.
York Regional Police say officers were called to the park at around 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a man who had gone missing in the water.
According to investigators, the man went into the water to retrieve a paddle but did not resurface.
York Regional Police's marine unit and Ontario Provincial Police conducted a search and the man's body was later found at around 6:30 p.m.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, is believed to be a man in his mid-to-late 40s.