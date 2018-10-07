

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man whose body was found behind a community centre in Riverside on Friday morning was murdered.

The man – identified by police Sunday as 67-year-old Clark Sissons of Toronto – was found at the rear of the Ralph Thornton Community Centre at around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 05.

Police said Sissons’ body showed signs of trauma and an autopsy was ordered.

The results of the autopsy have not yet been made public, however police said they are now investigating Sissons’ death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.