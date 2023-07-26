Man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by police
Mohamed Ahmed, 36, is seen in this undated photograph provided by police.
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Police have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets around 12:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired near a parking lot.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Toronto resident Mohamed Ahmed.