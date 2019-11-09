

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A vehicle and victim have been located in a Pickering parking lot following a shooting in Port Union earlier this evening.

Police were initially called to Port Union Road and Island Road after reports of shots being fired between two vehicles, Const. Allyson Douglas- Cook said.

“There were two vehicles travelling in Port Union and the occupant or occupants in the vehicle were seen shooting towards the other vehicle,” Douglas-Cook said.

When police arrived at the scene, the vehicles involved were no longer in the area but shell cases were located.

Durham Police then located a white sedan in a Pickering Canadian Tire parking lot at Brock Road and Pickering Parkway.

The victim inside the vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound, and has been transported to Sunnybrook Hospital.

Durham police officers are holding the scene but Toronto police will be taking over the investigation.

Port Union Road is closed in both directions while police investigate. The eastbound and westbound on-ramps at Port Union Road are also closed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.