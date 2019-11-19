

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Markham late Monday night.

At around 11 p.m., a man was in his car on Treeline Court when he was approached by three suspects, York Regional Police say.

A video of the incident shows some type of altercation near the vehicle before the suspects flee to a nearby park.

The victim was found inside his vehicle suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.