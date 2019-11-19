Man found with stab wounds inside car in Markham: police
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Markham late Monday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 5:32AM EST
A man has suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Markham late Monday night.
At around 11 p.m., a man was in his car on Treeline Court when he was approached by three suspects, York Regional Police say.
A video of the incident shows some type of altercation near the vehicle before the suspects flee to a nearby park.
The victim was found inside his vehicle suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.